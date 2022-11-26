After massage video, more embarrassment for Arvind Kejriwal as minister Satyendar Jain seen meeting Tihar Jail chief

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is facing more embarrassment after another video of his jailed minister, Satyendar Jain, appeared on social media days after a massage video of Jain had gone viral. In the new video, Jain could be seen speaking to three people inside his cell of Tihar Jail before meeting now-suspended Tihar Jail superintendent, Ajit Kumar.

Going the time stamp of the CCTV video, the incident took place on 12 September at around 8 PM. In the 9-minute-long video, Jain is seen welcoming three people in casual clothing before they quickly leave the place after the arrival of the Tihar Jail superintendent.

Jain was earlier seen receiving a massage from a fellow jail inmate, accused of raping a minor girl. Both Kejriwal and his deputy, Manish Sisodia had vociferously defended Jain’s action, justifying the massage video.

#WATCH | More CCTV visuals of jailed Delhi Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain in Tihar jail come out: Sources pic.twitter.com/4c6YdJ2bAL — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2022

Jain has been in Tihar Jail since June after he was arrested on money laundering charges. Kejriwal has refused to sack him from his cabinet despite demands made by his political rivals.

After the first video of Jain receiving a massage inside Tihar Jail emerged, the central government had swung into action transferring 12 Tihar jail officials and the Director General (prisons), Sandeep Goel.

The video has left Kejriwal and his party colleagues embarrassed since the people of Delhi will vote in the MCD polls on 4 December. Kejriwal has been desperately trying to end the BJP rule from Delhi’s civic bodies but hasn’t quite succeeded. It remains to be seen if the emergence of videos involving Jain will push those voters away from Kejriwal and his party.