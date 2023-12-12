After Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, BJP announces another surprising name as Rajasthan chief minister

After Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has announced another surprising name as the new chief minister of Rajasthan. The new chief minister of Rajasthan will be Bhajanlal Sharma, whose name was announced after a long meeting of newly-elected MLAs in Jaipur.



Apparently, Sharma’s name was proposed by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vausndhara Raje Scindia.

“I had already said that it will be a surprising decision like it was in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Bhajanlal Sharma has been named the new CM of Rajasthan. Meanwhile, two deputy CMs have been named – Diya Kumari and Prem Bairwa,” BJP MLA Kidodi Lal Meena was quoted as saying by PTI.

Sharma will now meet the state Governor to officially stake the claim to form a BJP government in the state. The BJP had won a decisive majority in the just-concluded assembly elections in Rajasthan.

Earlier, the BJP had announced Bhajanlal Sharma as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, while Vishnu Deo Singh was declared the new CM of Chhattisgarh.