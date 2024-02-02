Adult film model and social media celebrity Poonam Pandey alive? Social media inundated with theories

The news of adult film model and social media celebrity, Poonam Pandey, on Friday set the internet on fire. According to the news, widely covered by the Indian media, Pandey died of cervical cancer at the age of 32 in Mumbai. However, hours later, many people including those claiming to know Pandey, said that the adult film model was alive and the news of her death was a publicity stunt. Some said that her Instagram account had been hacked.



Earlier on Tuesday, a message posted on Pandey’s Instagram page read, “Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness.”

A report by NDTV claimed that it had spoken to Pandey’s manager, Nikita Sharma, who confirmed the adult film model’s death. “Poonam Pandey, the beloved actress and social media personality, has tragically passed away this morning due to cervical cancer, leaving the entertainment industry in shock and mourning,” Sharma was quoted as saying.

However, not everyone appeared willing to believe this claim. Many took to X, formerly Twitter, to register their scepticism. Former Indian Idol and Bigg Boss contestant, Rahul Vaidya tweeted, “Am I the only one who thinks Poonam Pandey is not dead.. ??!!”

One user wrote, “If this is a publicity stunt, I have no words for how low people can stoop. #PoonamPandeyDeath.”

User Ashu Mishra wrote, “Fresh Reports claim #PoonamPandey died due to drug overdose and not from cervical cancer as earlier reported.”

User Richa Singh tweeted, “If Poonam Pandey’s death is a publicity stunt to raise awareness for World Cancer Day on 4th Feb, they should fire the person who came up with this terrible idea.”

User Incognito tweeted, “I don’t know why but I still believe Poonam Pandey is alive and this is a publicity stunt. There is no info or pic available on her death other than that note. She looked good for a cancer patient just 4 days ago.”

“If it is a PR stunt by #PoonamPandey then it is an absolutely crass way to create awareness about cervical cancer. Although as speculated, it really might be for #WorldCancerDay and #CancerAwareness but crass nonetheless. It is insensitive towards people who are actually suffering from this disease and some without any hope to survive. Such stunts should be made punishable by law. #PoonamPandeyDeath,” wrote user Ruchi Kokcha.

Pandey had shot to fame in 2011 when she announced to strip naked if India won the World Cup in cricket.