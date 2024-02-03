“Absolute disgrace”: Pooja Bhatt loses cool at adult film actor Poonam Pandey for faking her death for cheap publicity

Bollywood actor Pooja Bhatt has lashed out at porn actor Poonam Pandey for faking her death for cheap publicity. This was after Pandey revealed that she was still alive and she had deliberately peddled fake news about her death for cheap publicity.

Bhatt wrote, “I never delete tweets but did so in the case where I expressed my shock at news of Poonam Pandey’s demise due to cervical cancer. Why? Turns out the news was engineered by a digital/PR team. Absolute disgrace & disservice to those battling the same-her included.”

Bhatt wasn’t the only person to slam Pandey for trivialising cervical cancer. Others targeted India’s sold out media for blindly believing this fake news and not bothering to carry out their checks before running the story.

Twitter user The Bad Doctor tweeted, “Poonam Pandey does not have cervical cancer, but the entire episode shows that our mainstream media, which was supposed to verify the news, definitely has brain cancer.”

Journalist Barkha Dutt tweeted, “Vile, thoughtless trivialization of cancer, undermining lives of thousands of those who die every year from it and thousands more who battle it. Shame on you #PoonamPandey and whoever put you up to this. #CervicalCancer is not a joke.”