AAP dethrones BJP from MCD for first time; Sambit Patra takes potshots at reduction in vote share; Kejriwal left red-faced despite win

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday defeated the BJP in the Delhi civic body polls for the first, ending the saffron party’s control over the MCD after 15 years. However, much to the disappointment of Kejriwal and his colleagues, the AAP’s vote share fell down significantly in comparison with the 2020 assembly polls.

The AAP won 134 of total 250 seats, while the BJP candidates emerged victorious on 104 seats. The congress was placed at a distant third with nine seats.

Kejriwal had led his party to a historic win in the Delhi assembly polls in 2015 by winning 67 out of 70 seats. Five years later, the AAP once again won more than 60 seats to form the government in Delhi for the third time in a row. Its vote share in 2020 was more than 52%. However, the party could only poll close to 39% votes in the just-concluded MCD polls, a reduction of more than 13%.

While Kejriwal and his party colleagues celebrated the win, BJP leader Sambit Patra took potshots at the reduction in vote share for the AAP.

“The MCD election results are a vote against AAP’s dismal performance in administrating Delhi. AAP which had won almost 54% vote share in 2020 is down by a whopping 12%. BJP is up by more than 1% vote share despite 15 years of anti incumbency,” Patra tweeted.

The MCD results also left Kejriwal red-faced as netizens began to share a clip of an ABP News interview where he had predicted less than 20 seats for the BJP. Seats won by the AAP were also considerably lower than what many exit polls had predicted for Kejriwal’s party. Kejriwal had repeated this claim on multip[le occasions.

