27-year-old daughter of IAS officer couple dies after jumping from 10th floor

In a tragic development, a 27-year-old daughter of an IAS officer couple in Mumbai has died after she jumped from the 10th floor of a building. The incident took place in the early hours of Monday. The victim has been identified as Lipi Rastogi, whose parents Radhika and Vikas Rastogi are Maharashtra cadre IAS officers.



According to reports, Lipi, who studied law in Haryana’s Sonepat, jumped from the 10th floor of a building near the state secretariat in Mumbai. She was rushed to a hospital but reportedly died during the treatment.

The police have recovered a suicide note from her room but the reason behind her death is still not known.

According to some reports, she was anxious about her exams.

The victim’s father Vikas Rastogi is posted in Maharashtra’s Education Department as a principal secretary while her mother Radhika Rastogi is serving in the state’s home department as a principal secretary.

In 2017, another IAS officer couple in Mumbai, Milind and Manisha Mhaiskar, had lost their 18-year-old son to suicide after he too jumped from the terrace of a 20-storey at Nepean Sea Road in Mumbai.

The news of Lipi’s suicide has left many shocked.