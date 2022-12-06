2 Morocco players with Spanish connection sink Spain’s boat in Fifa World Cup

Two Morocco players with Spanish connection on Tuesday killed Spain’s World Cup hopes, kicking the former World Champions out of the ongoing Fifa World Cup.



A spirited Morocco fought hard to keep the match goalless even after the extra time until the match went into penalties. Morocco goalkeeper, Yassine Bounou, known as Bono, was spectacular with his performance as he saved two penalties. Born in Canada, 31-year-old Bono has spent more than a decade playing in Spain.

What sunk the Spanish boat was Achraf Hakimi’s final penalty kick. Born and raised in Spanish capital Madrid, Hakimi’s goal was instrumental in knocking Spain out of the World Cup.

Spain will now meet the winners of Portugal and Switzerland match in the quarter-finals.

Morroco’s manager, Walid Regragui, who only took over the job in August this year, is now being hailed as a hero for creating history.

This is the first time that Morocco have reached the quarter-final stage of a World Cup. They have become just the fourth African side to reach the quarter-finals at a World Cup, matching the achievements of Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010).