12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey faces attack from Hindutva zealots even after apology for 2018 tweet; Yami Gautam timeline inundated with hate message

12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey has had to apologise for a tweet posted in 2018 after Hindutva zealots launched a blistering attack on him. Vikrant posted a profuse apology on X, formerly Twitter, but this did not stop Hindutva trolls from harassing the actor as they inundated Yami Gautam’s Instagram timeline.

Vikrant wrote on X, “In context to one of my Tweets way back in 2018, I’d like to say a few words: It was never my intention to hurt, malign or disrespect the Hindu community. But as I reflect in hindsight about a Tweet made in jest, I also release the distasteful nature of it. The same could have been said without adding the cartoon which was published in a newspaper.

“And I’d with utmost humility like to apologise to each and everyone who has been hurt 🙏🏽 As you all by now know, that I hold all faiths, beliefs and religions with the highest possible regard. We all grow up with time and reflect upon our mistakes. This was mine. Regards.”

In 2018, Vikrant had shared a cartoon of Ram and Sita, which did not trigger any controversy six years ago. However, the old tweet came to haunt the popular actor as Hindutva fanatics demanded action against the actor. In that tweet, Sita was seen telling Ram that she was so glad that she was kidnapped by Ravan and not by Ram bhakts. While sharing the photo, Vikrant had written, “Half baked potatoes and half baked nationalists will only cause a pain in the gut.”

On another occasion, while commenting on a wedding photo of actress Yami Gautam, Vikrant had written, “Pure & Pious like Radhe Maa.”

As the controversy gained momentum, many flooded on Yami’s Instagram timeline to post nasty messages for Vikrant.