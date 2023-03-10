Tragedy for Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal as father dies after falling from 20th floor of Gurgaon apartment

Police in Gurgaon say that Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father, Ramesh Agarwal, died on Friday after falling from the 20th floor of his apartment. The 29-year-old founder of Oyo was struck with tragedy just days after he tied the knot with Geetansha Sood.



A statement from Ritesh Agarwal said, “With a heavy heart, my family and I, would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal passed away on March 10. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day. His death is a tremendous loss for our family.

“My father’s compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief.”

The police said that Ramesh Agarwal was rushed to to Paras Hospital for treatment, adding that a team headed by the Sector 53 SHO also visited the spot where the businessman’s father had fallen from the high-rise. It was during the inspection of the place when the cops identified the victim as Ritesh Agarwal’s father.

It later emerged that the victim had died even before reaching the hospital.

autopsy.