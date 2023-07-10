JSP Foundation inaugurates state-of-the-art sports hostel to promote rural sporting talent

JSP Foundation, the CSR arm of Jindal Steel & Power (JSP), under the leadership of Chairman Shri Naveen Jindal and Chairperson of JSP Foundation Smt. Shallu Jindal has inaugurated the Jindal Sports Hostel at Soyabali in Keonjhar district of Odisha.



This pioneering initiative aims to promote rural sporting talents and provide exceptional residential facilities to 60 children, who have

demonstrated sporting prowess and a commitment to academic excellence.

The Jindal Sports Hostel, established by JSP Foundation, represents a significant step towards nurturing young athletes from underprivileged backgrounds.

Naveen Jindal emphasised the profound impact of sports on character development, discipline, teamwork, and the ability to overcome challenges.

He said, “This sports hostel reflects our commitment to providing opportunities for young people to excel in sports and education. It is a place where they can receive holistic nourishment, enabling them to learn, grow, and ultimately become champions, role models, and leaders.”

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Shallu Jindal underscored the crucial role of education and sports in youth development. She highlighted the hostel as another stride by JSP Foundation towards fostering a more prosperous and equitable India by providing equal opportunities to

underprivileged students.

“This hostel will nurture the sports and education careers of its residents by offering top-notch facilities, nutrition, coaching, schooling, and skill development. We assure all children from the tribal predominant region of Barbil unwavering support in their pursuit of success in sports and

education.”

Aligned with the Odisha government’s focus on sports infrastructure development, the Jindal Sports Hostel is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities. The facilities include comfortable accommodations, modern sports equipment, a fourth-generation gym, and a dedicated sports training facility staffed with experienced coaches. Moreover, the Foundation will provide the students with nutritious meals and physical

fitness training.

JSP Foundation has been an ardent supporter and promoter of wushu and kickboxing, forms of martial arts, among the youth of the Keonjhar district.

For over a decade, the Foundation, in collaboration with the Odisha State Wushu Association, has sponsored the Keonjhar district wushu team. It has provided them with essential infrastructure, training facilities under the guidance of national-level coaches, and provisions for food, nutrition, clothing, and transportation. Notably, the Foundation’s efforts have produced remarkable talents such as Sweta Rani, Babulu, and Manju Munda, who have clinched Silver and Gold medals in International wushu tournaments held in Brazil, Brunei, and Moscow.

JSP remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering youth and believes that the Jindal Sports Hostel will serve as a springboard for these talented individuals to achieve greatness in the realm of sports, education, and beyond. By nurturing their talents and providing them with comprehensive support, JSP Foundation continues to contribute to the holistic development of the Keonjhar district’s budding sports stars.