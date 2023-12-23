Jindal Steel and Power extends support to RINL in historic collaboration, sets new industry benchmark

Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) has entered into an MoU with Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) for the operationalisation of RINL’s Blast Furnace-3 (BF-3). The furnace, set to be lit up on December 30, 2023, will boost production by 2 lakh tonnes of hot metal per month.

The tie-up with RINL will release additional liquid steel for slab casting and onward rolling into Hot Rolled Coils from JSP’s upcoming state-of-the-art hot strip mill at Angul which is slated for commissioning soon.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the management and employees of RINL for embarking on this partnership based on a win-win relationship that also adds substantial value to the exchequer,” Bimlendra Jha, Managing Director of Jindal Steel and Power, said in a statement.

About Jindal Steel & Power:

