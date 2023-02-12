Industrialist Naveen Jindal honoured with the ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ award

Renowned infrastructure think-tank and infrastructure research studies training foundation ‘First Construction Council’ has conferred the ‘Entrepreneur of the Year 2022-23’ award to industrialist Naveen Jindal, the chairman of Jindal Steel & Power (JSP).

The organisation also conferred the ‘Second Fastest Growing Steel Company’ award in the “Large Category” to the JSP and the “Certificate of Authenticity” to Jindal Panther TMT Rebars.

The steel giant said in a statement that it was elated over the awards in the entrepreneur, growing and product categories.

Chief Marketing Officer of JSP, SK Pradhan, received these honours on behalf of Naveen Jindal and his company. Pradhan also read out the industrialist’s message, which said, “JSP is a company dedicated to nation building and for us quality of products and services and sustainability is paramount.”

Founder and Director of First Construction Council, Pratap Padode, said that Jindal had made exemplary achievements in the steel sector this year. Under his guidance, the JSP has made unprecedented value addition to its product profile and scaled new heights by manufacturing long steel products required for the construction and infrastructure sector. He said that the JSP was showing a new direction to the entire steel world today.

The jury for this prestigious award in the steel sector had many well-known personalities from the technical field.

About JSP:

JSP is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in the steel, mining and infrastructure sectors. With an investment of 12 billion USD across the globe, the Company is continuously scaling its capacity utilization and efficiencies to capture opportunities for building a self-reliant India.