Here’s why Ratan Tata excuses himself from not speaking in Hindi in PM’s presence in rare speech

Industrialist Ratan Tata has been trending on the internet after a video of a speech from Assam went viral. In the viral video, the renowned industrialist was seen excusing himself from speaking in Hindi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while laying the foundation stone of several new cancer hospitals in Assam.



Speaking at the event, Tata excused himself from making a speech in Hindi as he said, “I can’t make a speech in Hindi, so I shall try to communicate with all of you in English.”

The octogenarian industrialist said, “It really is a day that cancer, which is not a rich man’s disease, is being equipped to serve and treat the millions of people that are inflicted.”

Industrialist #RatanTata addresses a Program for the foundation stone-laying and dedication of Cancer Hospitals in #Assam. pic.twitter.com/lLoHXwhMwu — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 28, 2022

Tata thanked Assam Chief Minister Himanata Biswa Sarma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the lead in setting up hospitals to fight cancer in the north-eastern state.

Although Tata said that he could not speak in Hindi, he ended his speech by making a brief speech in Hindi as he said, “Today is an important day in the history of Assam. Today Assam can tell the world that facility for cancer treatment which was earlier not available in a small state of India is being brought here.”

This was after PM Modi dedicated six cancer hospitals in Assam to the nation at a function in Dibrugarh on Thursday. These cancer hospitals are built at Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Darrang, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, and Jorhat. Dibrugarh Hospital was dedicated to nation by the Prime Minister earlier in the day when he visited the premises of the new hospital. PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of seven new cancer hospitals at Dhubri, Nalbari, Goalpara, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Golaghat.

Meanwhile, netizens have been thanking Ratan Tata for his contribution to India.

#RatanTata sir is kohinoor of this beautiful country and I'm proud that I'm Indian.thank you dear sir for always being my mentor and my motivation 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/RIwM6z95R3 — Shiwam 😇😇😇 (@shiwam_sen) April 28, 2022

Sir Ratan Tata, the name is enough. I will always remember Ratan Tata sir for his contribution towards Nation Building. What thing comes to your mind when you hear the name : Ratan Tata? #RatanTata #Assam #Cancer pic.twitter.com/yGKbrkQn4Q — Janil Jain (@janil_jain) April 28, 2022

What is the world most priceless thing? Gold – No

Diamonds – No

Platinum – No

Expensive cars – No

Expensive houses – No Then what it is?

Me :#RatanTata @RNTata2000 #gold pic.twitter.com/olA7ETooAu — Harish (@Hariharish028) April 20, 2022