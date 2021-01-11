US State Department’s website says Donald Trump’s term ended on 11 January; triggers resignation rumours

The official website of the US State Department has said that Donald Trump’s term as the country’s President ended on 11 January. It’s not clear yet if the website has been hacked or Trump was indeed set to announce his resignation.

US State Department

It appears that the website was edited twice. The website had first said that ‘Donald J. Trump’s term ended on 2021-01-11 19:39:11. However, the website later updated the time stating it to be 19:48:41.

Curiously, the link directs users to the biographies page, which only has the biographies of members on the US-Pakistan Women’s Council. There is no link to the president’s biography on the page.

While there is no news from the State Department or the White House, one journalist working for Buzzfeed tweeted, “Sources tell @BuzzFeedNews a “disgruntled staffer” is behind the State Department site’s change of Trump and Pence’s biographies. More TK.”

Meanwhile, Twitterati have been speculating if Trump has indeed made up his mind to resign.

The mysterious development comes amidst Speaker Nancy Pelosi announcing on Monday that the House will move forward with impeaching President Trump for a second time if Vice President Pence does not seek to remove him under the 25th Amendment by Wednesday.

Trump is being accused of ‘incitement of insurrection’ for his role in Wednesday’s violent storming of the Capitol Building, leaving at least five people including a cop dead.

