US military bases in Iraq hit by Iranian missiles, Donald Trump says ‘all is well’

Iran has hit at least two US military bases in Iraq by ballistic missiles in retaliation to the murder of its top general, Qasem Soleimani, a few days ago. The latest attacks on the US bases in Irbil and Al Asad took place hours after at least one million people attended Soleimani’s funeral in his home town in Iran.

Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif tweeted, “Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched. We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”

Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched. We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 8, 2020

Reacting to the attack on the US military bases, President Donald Trump tweeted, “All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

It’s not clear as to whether there have been any casualties as a result of the missile attack by Iran. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said the attack was in retaliation for the death of Soleimani on Friday.

—

Footage purportedly shows missiles strike Ain al-Assad military base, Western Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday pic.twitter.com/gOoxKfK5tV — Rudaw English (@RudawEnglish) January 8, 2020

A report by BBC said that Tehran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from Iranian territories at about 1:30am local time just hours after the burial of Soleimani.

Videos of the missile attack on the US military bases have gone viral on social media platforms.