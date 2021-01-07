“US has become UP now”: Netizens target ‘bhakts’ after video shows Indian flag during terrorist attack on US Capitol

By
JKR Staff
-
0

The use of the Indian national flag at the Capitol siege by terrorists owing allegiance to Donald Trump has prompted netizens to slam bhakts (supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi) for defaming India. This was after a video showed one of the terrorists holding the Indian tricolour outside the Capitol building in Washington DC.

Thousands of Trump supporters, now being referred to as terrorists by the US media, sensationally stormed the Capitol Building when lawmakers were debating over the process to ratify Joe Biden’s election as the next US President. Four people are believed to have died after being injured in the terrorist attack.

The use of the Indian national flag left netizens aghast as they attacked the supporters of PM Modi for defaming India. While some reminisced about the famous Modi-Trump friendship and the Indian premier calling for Ab Ki Bar Trump Sarkar at a rally in the US, others sought to draw a similarity between the BJP and White Supremacist supporters of America.

 

 

Meanwhile, the US Congress has ratified Biden’s election as the next President of America. Biden is now officially confirmed to have won 306 electoral college votes against Trump’s 232.

