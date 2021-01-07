The use of the Indian national flag at the Capitol siege by terrorists owing allegiance to Donald Trump has prompted netizens to slam bhakts (supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi) for defaming India. This was after a video showed one of the terrorists holding the Indian tricolour outside the Capitol building in Washington DC.

Thousands of Trump supporters, now being referred to as terrorists by the US media, sensationally stormed the Capitol Building when lawmakers were debating over the process to ratify Joe Biden’s election as the next US President. Four people are believed to have died after being injured in the terrorist attack.

The use of the Indian national flag left netizens aghast as they attacked the supporters of PM Modi for defaming India. While some reminisced about the famous Modi-Trump friendship and the Indian premier calling for Ab Ki Bar Trump Sarkar at a rally in the US, others sought to draw a similarity between the BJP and White Supremacist supporters of America.

Shamefully there’s some Indian American waving the Indian flag 🇮🇳 at the fascist coup attempt in the USA. Will @narendramodi @DrSJaishankar @SandhuTaranjitS object to the misuse of India’s national flag in a white supremacist coup? Or is it Modi & MAGA Bhakts bhai bhai? https://t.co/WYcbHwNanm — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) January 7, 2021

Proud moment for #bhakts 🎉 ‘US’ has become ‘UP’ now, ‘Videsho me Danka baj rha hai Mitro’ Birds of a feather flock together#USCapitol pic.twitter.com/QDtf3DJ2c2 — Kanishk Dutt ✋ (@kanishkdutt9) January 7, 2021

Indian Flag Triranga should be displayed at right occasions . But #Bhakts carry it only on wrong occasions like Delhi riots and Kathua demonstrations and now in #USCapitol pic.twitter.com/dHKduIKrAx — RABIUL HASSAN (@Rabiul_INC) January 7, 2021

From landing our national flag on moon in 2008 to using our national flag for riots in 2021… What a journey! pic.twitter.com/xggkKjZXvS — Spirit of Congress ✋ (@SpiritOfCongres) January 7, 2021

Some blind #bhakts have joined the attack on democracy in US with our Indian Flag, which represents the hopes and aspirations of Millions of people in India. Why can’t these morons use BJP Flag instead or use RSS one?

The man behind “Ab Ki Baar Trump Sarkaar” should answer!!! pic.twitter.com/BtO8xvSM7p — adv nasir Ghoghari (@real_nasirg) January 7, 2021

Meanwhile, the US Congress has ratified Biden’s election as the next President of America. Biden is now officially confirmed to have won 306 electoral college votes against Trump’s 232.