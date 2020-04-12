UK COVID-19 death toll surpasses 10,000 after 737 more deaths reported on Sunday. Boris Johnson discharged from hospital

The number of people who have lost their lives in hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus in the United Kingdom has crossed the 10,000 mark. This was after the country reported 737 more deaths on Sunday.

The UK has had to bear the brunt of coronavirus with the country’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson being forced to spend several days on intensive care. After being discharged from the hospital, Johnson thanked the NHS personnel who took care of him. Tweeting a video message, Johnson wrote, “It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life. The efforts of millions of people across this country to stay home are worth it. Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past.”

It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life. The efforts of millions of people across this country to stay home are worth it. Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/HK7Ch8BMB5 — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 12, 2020

A report by Sky News said that England reported 657 new deaths, while Scotland recorded a further 24 deaths, Wales 18 and Northern Ireland 11.