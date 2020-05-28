Twitter CEO hits back at Donald Trump on fake news; says ‘We’ll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information’

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has hit back at US President Donald Trump on the issue of fake news saying that the microblogging site will ‘continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections.’

In a series of hard-hitting tweets to counter Trump’s rant against the social media platform, Dorsey wrote, “Fact check: there is someone ultimately accountable for our actions as a company, and that’s me. Please leave our employees out of this. We’ll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally. And we will admit to and own any mistakes we make.”

The Twitter CEO clarified that his platform did not consider itself as an ‘arbiter of truth’ and it was only trying to ‘connect the dots.’ He wrote, “This does not make us an “arbiter of truth.” Our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves. More transparency from us is critical so folks can clearly see the why behind our actions.”

Dorsey concluded his series by uploading the link to his company’s policy on ‘civic integrity.’ He wrote, “Per our Civic Integrity policy (https://help.twitter.com/en/rules-and-policies/election-integrity-policy), the tweets yesterday may mislead people into thinking they don’t need to register to get a ballot (only registered voters receive ballots). We’re updating the link on

@realDonaldTrump’s tweet to make this more clear.”

Dorsey’s response came after Twitter marked some of Trump’s recent tweets for fact-check implying that they were factually incorrect.

This had angered the US President, who threatened to teach Twitter a lesson as he wrote, “@Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election. They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post. Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!”

A day later, Trump once again repeated his threat against Twitter as he wrote, “Twitter has now shown that everything we have been saying about them (and their other compatriots) is correct. Big action to follow!”

Trump was accused of abusing social media platforms by spreading fake news to influence US voters in the 2016 presidential elections. He will be seeking re-election in November amidst his dwindling popularity.