Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Apple, Kanye West hacked; hackers post tweets to promote bitcoin

Many high profile Twitter accounts belonging to Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Kanya West, Jeff Bezos, Apple and Uber were reportedly hacked with hackers using these accounts to ask people to send thousands of cryptocurrency.
Twitter has said that it was looking into the latest incident of hacking of high-profile accounts. The hackers used Bill Gates’ account to write, “Everyone is asking me to give back, and now is the time. I am doubling all payments sent to my BTC address for the next 30 minutes. You send $1,000, I send you back $2,000.”
Other celebrities whose accounts were reportedly hacked were that of Kanye West and Jeff Bezos.
According to Business Insider, Bitcoin transaction receipts show that the address listed in in the tweets had received more than $55,000.
The tweets were deleted just minutes after they first were posted.
