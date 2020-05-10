Top Indian executive facing investigation for financial fraud allegedly leaves UAE in repatriation flight meant for stranded Indians

In a shocking development, it has emerged that a top financial officer of an Abu Dhabi hospital allegedly used his clout to fly back to India using a repatriation flight deployed by the Indian government to bring back stranded Indians. The official, identified as Suresh Krishnamurthy, was facing probe for financial fraud in the UAE. The development has now left the UAE banking fraternity seething. Krishnamurthy’s escape with his family using a repatriation flight meant for stranded Indians has also raised questions on the role of the Indian authorities responsible for allocating seats to Indians in distress.

A report by Gulf News said that Krishnamurthy managed to find seats for himself and his entire family of six people in a special Abu Dhabi-Kochi flight that arrived in India on 7 May.