Sikh charity’s ‘incredible act of kindness’ moves England’s World Cup-winning cricket captain Eoin Morgan

England’s World Cup-winning cricket captain, Eoin Morgan, has showered praises ona prominent Sikh charity in the UK for their ‘incredible act of kindness.’ This was after volunteers from KhalsaAid travelled 80 miles (130km) to take food to truck drivers stranded in Kent following a travel ban by France.



This came a day after members of another Sikh charity, LangarAid, travelled almost double the distance, from Coventry, to take water and food for truck drivers. KhalsaAid founder Ravi Singh wrote, “We are coordinating 3500 hot meals today for the truck drivers who are stranded due to #OperationStack !!! We are working with the #Sikh community in #Kent as well the emergency services! More to follow! ”

Sharing a link to a BBC news report, Morgan wrote, “What an incredible act of kindness in these difficult times.”

What an incredible act of kindness in these difficult times 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 https://t.co/2aqOvROPWS — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) December 24, 2020

Morgan’s tweet evoked plenty of reactions as many linked the generous act by Sikhs to India’s extraordinary farmers’ agitation. One wrote, “And here they r termed as terrorists if they protest peacefully against the govt.” Another commented, ”

The chaos resulted after France closes its rail, air and sea borders with the UK following the emergence of a dangerous variant of coronavirus. France has since eased those restrictions since then.

Morgan had led his team to win England’s first-ever World Cup in the 50-over format of the game. Thanks to heroic act of Ben Stokes that England were able to defeat New Zealand in the final. Morgan was last seen in action in the IPL, leading Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders. He was named the captain of the side midway through the competition when Dinesh Karthik handed over the captaincy to the English skipper.