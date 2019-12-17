Pakistan’s former leader Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in absentia for treason by Pakistan court

A Pakistani court has sentenced former President Pervez Musharraf to death in absentia for treason. The three-member court in Islamabad sentenced the former military ruler over a high treason charge that has been pending against him since 2013.

Musharraf had seized power through a military coup by toppling the elected government of Nawaz Sharif in 1999 and served as the country’s president from 2001 to 2008.

The special court, according to Dawn news website, had reserved the verdict on 19 November. The three-judge panel comprised of Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and comprising Justice Nazar Akbar of the Sindh High Court (SHC) and Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court.

He is currently in Dubai after being allowed to leave the country for medical treatment in 2016.