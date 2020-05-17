“OMG” New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern refused entry by cafe to follow COVID-19 social distancing norms

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was turned away by a cafe on Saturday because it had reportedly reached its full capacity due to the ongoing social distancing norms amidst the COVID-19 pandemic gripping the world.

A Twitter user informed on the microblogging site how Ardern was not allowed entry after she reached there with her partner Clarke Gayford. The Twitter user wrote, “Omg Jacinda Ardern just tried to come into Olive and was rejected cause it’s full. 💀”

Gayford confirmed the news as he replied to the Twitter user, adding that it was his fault since he had not been able to book anywhere else for the family meal. Ardern and her partner were lucky as they did not have to miss out on their meal since someone from the cafe was able to track them down after a spot became available. Gayford wrote, “I have to take responsibility for this, I didn’t get organized and book anywhere. Was very nice of them to chase us down st when a spot freed up. A+ service.”

Ardern has earned plenty of plaudits for her ability to keep her country largely free from coronavirus even as the deadly virus wreaked havoc around the globe, killing more than three lakh people. In comparison, New Zealand has reported just 1,500 cases in total with 1,400 of them having fully recovered. This has prompted the Ardern government to ease lockdown restrictions in the country.

Most New Zealand schools are likely to reopen on 18 May but bars will not reopen until 21 May, reported Sky News. Shopping centres, retail stores and restaurants too have reopened with workers returning to their offices. Under the new guidelines, public gatherings will be limited to 10 people with strict social distancing norms in place.