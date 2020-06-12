Nepal Police open fire at Indian farmers at Indo-Nepal border; 1 Indian national killed

The Nepal Police on Friday opened fire at Indian farmers indiscriminately, killing at least one Indian farmer near the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district. A report by Times Now said that the man killed by the Nepal Police was working on the farm when shots were fired from the Nepali side of the border.



The Indian man killed in the firing by the Nepali Police has been identified as 25-year-old Nageshwar Rai, who is described to be a resident of Janan Nagar Tolle Lalbundi. The condition of two others, identified as Umesh Ram and Uday Thakur, is believed to be critical.

Sashastra Seema Bal IG of Bihar sector, according to news agency ANI, has confirmed the death of an Indian national.

Inspector General (IG) of the Sashastra Seema Bal’s Patna Frontier, Sanjay Kumar, told news agency PTI that the incident took place between locals and the Armed Police Force (APF) of Nepal.

The diplomatic ties between India and Nepal have taken a hit in the recent weeks after the latter released a new political map showing several parts of India as its territory. The Nepalese parliament is likely to vote on a constitutional amendment on Saturday approving its new political map, which shows areas such as Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as its territory.

The attack by the Nepal Police has taken place after the Chinese troops reportedly occupied a large swathe of Indian territory in Ladakh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to teach China a lesson while campaigning for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. However, critics say that his claim has turned out to be another hollow promise as the government headed by him has proven to be incredibly weak in stopping the Chinese aggression.