Liverpool win Premier League title after 30 years as Chelsea defeat Manchester City 2-1, Mohamed Salah tweets, ‘Now they’re gonna believe us’

Liverpool Football Club ended its 30-year title drought in the English Premier League after Chelsea defeated Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night. With 86 points in 31 games, Liverpool needed just one win to secure the title. But, Chelsea’s win against Manchester City meant that the latter now simply cannot be crowned the champions. Manchester City have 63 points in as many matches.

Chelsea congratulated Liverpool for being crowned as the new champions of England. It tweeted, “Congratulations @LFC, worthy Premier League champions this season.”

Liverpool’s legendary player Mohamed Salah tweeted, “Yes. It feels THAT good. I want to thank all our supporters watching us from all corners of the world. You made this possible for us and I hope we can keep bringing you the joy you deserve. Now they’re gonna believe us.”

Liverpool player Gini Wijnaldum said, “When you have such loyal supporters and you can give them one of the best gifts, it makes it more beautiful.”

With Thursday’s win, Chelsea have now accumulated 54 points in 31 matches, one point behind Leicester City. Manchester United have 49 points in as many matches. The top four teams from the Premier League will qualify for the prestigious Champions League competition.

This year’s Premier League had to be stopped midway following the COVID-19 pandemic, which claimed close to 50,000 lives in the UK. The competition resumed recently but all matches are currently being played in near-empty stadiums.