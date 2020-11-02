LIVE UPDATES: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus goes in quarantine after contact tests positive for COVID-19

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that he was self-isolating himself after one of his contacts tested positive for COVID-19. The WHO chief said that he had not shown any symptoms of the virus.

Tedros took to Twitter to write, “I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home.”

His subsequent tweet read, “It is critically important that we all comply with health guidance. This is how we will break chains of #COVID19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems.”

18:16 PM: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend a farmers’ rally in Tamil Nadu against Centre’s three contentious farm legislations: Party’s state unit. (PTI)

17:29 PM: A case has been registered against renowned poet #MunawwarRana at the #Hazratganj police station for his remarks on the France issue. (IANS)

17:16 PM: Even as #Bihar prepares for the second round of voting for the assembly polls, #PluralsParty candidate A. Rameshwar Singh became the victim of an attack on Sunday evening. Unknown assailants allegedly threw chemical ink on his face that damaged the cornea of his right eye. (IANS)

16:58 PM: Senior BJP leader Naresh Bansal declared elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Uttarakhand with no other party in contest. (PTI)

16:25 PM: Amid the ongoing #BiharAssemblypolls, questions are being raised over the demise of Union minister #RamVilasPaswan. #HindustaniAwamMorcha, a part of the National Democratic Alliance, has demanded a judicial probe into Paswan’s death. (IANS)

15:50 PM: Actor Johnny Depp has lost his libel case against the British tabloid The Sun. The judge said that the tabloid had enough evidence to use ‘wife beater’ jibe against the actor

15:20 PM: State govt has taken the decision to ban the sale and bursting of firecrackers in order to protect health of #COVID19 infected patients & public from poisonous smoke emanating due to fireworks: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

The poisonous smoke emanating from fireworks is a health hazard for #COVID19 patients as well as those suffering from heart ailments & breathing problems. In such a situation, people should avoid fireworks during Diwali. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 2, 2020

14:39 PM: Case registered against Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA, three others for allegedly threatening police personnel during campaign for state assembly bypolls: police. (PTI)

14:07 PM: SC asks Centre to file status report in six weeks on proceedings in UK to extradite fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya to India. (PTI)

13:36 PM: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati asserts her party will never enter into an alliance with BJP in assembly or Lok Sabha elections, highlighting that ideologies of two parties are “opposite”. (PTI)

12:55 PM: FIR filed against 4 persons in connection with offering Namaz inside Nanda Bhavan Temple complex, Mathura. Two of them had offered Namaz while the other 2 recorded the act, as per the FIR. (ANI)

12:34 PM: #PragatisheelSamajwadiPartyLohia (#PSPL) president, #ShivpalSinghYadav, has said that the @BJP4UP had invited him to join the party when he fell out with his nephew and @samajwadiparty President @yadavakhilesh. (IANS)

11:51 AM: SC refuses to extend security to ex-judge S K Yadav who pronounced Babri Masjid case verdict and acquitted all 32 accused. (PTI)

11:02 AM: Five children were critically injured in a firecracker blast during a wedding procession at a village in #Muzaffarnagar. (IANS)

10:12 AM: Single-day rise of 45,231 new infections, 496 fatalities pushes India’s COVID-19 caseload to 82,29,313, death toll to 1,22,607: Govt. (PTI)

09:34 AM: #SupremeCourt to hear Ex-Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh — Kamal Nath’a plea — challenging an order of Election Of India, by which his “star campaigner” status for the upcoming by-polls in Madhya Pradesh was revoked. (Live Law)

09:21 AM: Delhi: Pollution continues to affect the quality of air in the national capital. Air Quality Index at 302 in ITO, in ‘very poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. (ANI)