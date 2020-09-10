LIVE UPDATES: Trump knew COVID-19 was ‘deadly stuff’ but kept lying to Americans, new book makes stunning claims

A new book by a Washington Post journalist has made stunning claims alleging that US President Donald Trump knew all along about the deadly nature of COVID-19 pandemic but kept lying to Americans.

JournalistBob Woodward, who famously broke the Watergate scandal, reportedly interviewed Trump 18 times between December and July. In his 7 February call, Trump said, “You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed. And so that’s a very tricky one. That’s a very delicate one. It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flu. This is deadly stuff.”

However, in his public speeches during the same time, Trump was found saying that the virus was no worse than the seasonal flu and it would soon disappear.

The embarrassing revelation has emerged just weeks before Trump seeks re-election as the US President. Close to 2 lakh people have died of coronavirus in the US during the pandemic.

Trump, according to the BBC, has not denied the content of the book and said he had wanted to avoid causing public panic over the outbreak.

