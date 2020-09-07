LIVE UPDATES: Novak Djokovic says ‘I‘m extremely sorry’ for hitting line judge with ball, says he’s ‘sad and empty’

World No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic has issued a public apology after he was disqualified from the US Open for hitting a line judge with the tennis ball.

Djokovic said in a statement, “This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong. I’m not disclosing her name to respect her privacy.”

Shattered by the disqualification, Djokovic said that he will need to go back ‘within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being.”

“I apologize to the @usopen tournament and everyone associated for my behavior. I’m very grateful to my team and family for being my rock support, and my fans for always being there with me. Thank you and I’m so sorry,” he added.

LIVE UPDATES on this and other big stories of the day will appear below: