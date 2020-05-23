At least seven passengers are believed to have miraculously survived the Friday’s plane crash in Pakistani port city of Karachi. A PIA flight carrying 99 people on board had crashed into a residential area, moments before the landing. One of the survivors, Mohammad Zubair, has opened up about his incredible escape.

Pakistan International Airlines was carrying 91 passengers and eight crew members when it crashed in Karachi. The number of people killed in the area as a result of the crash is now known yet.

One of the survivors was the president of Punjab Bank, Zafar Masud. The video of Masud being taken to safety by local heroes had gone viral on social media platforms. Masud was seated right in the front row with his seat number being 1C. Reacting to his miraculous escape, Masud said, “Thank you so much. God has been merciful.”

Another passenger, who survived the crash, was identified as 25-year-old Muhammad Zubair. According to Zubair, he heard ‘screams’ of people as soon as the plane exploded into flames. He told Geo TV, “I am feeling well so far, but my hands and feet have burned a bit… I was coming to Karachi for Eid holidays and the flight left the airport at 1[pm] from Lahore, it was flying fine then. When the pilot announced that we are landing in Karachi and he took the plane a bit down two or three shocks were felt.”

A total of 17 dead bodies and six injured were brought to the nearby Jinnah Hospital.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted, “Shocked & saddened by the PIA crash. Am in touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi & with the rescue & relief teams on ground as this is the priority right now. Immediate inquiry will be instituted. Prayers & condolences go to families of the deceased.”

Zubair said that the plane had made two landing attempts and the time gap between the two attempts was around 10-15 minutes. He said that no one in the plane could anticipate the plane to crash since it was flying in a smooth manner.

He also said that ‘when the pilot announced that we are landing in Karachi and he took the plane a bit down two or three shocks were felt.’ But instead of landing, the pilot decided to fly the plane again. It was here, said Zubair, that passengers began to pray realising that all was not well.

He continued, “After analysing the situation and viewing a place where there was not much rush he announced that he [pilot] was landing the plane but unfortunately it crashed,” he said.

“The next moment there was a hard crash and I lost consciousness,” said Zubair, adding that when he came woke up there was ‘smoke everywhere’.

“I could hear screams from all directions. Kids and adults. All I could see was fire. I couldn’t see any people – just hear their screams. I opened my seat belt and saw some light – I went towards the light. I had to jump down about 10 feet to get to safety.”