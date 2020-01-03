Iran vows ‘severe retaliation’ to avenge General Qassem Soleimani’s killing by US forces

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has said that ‘severe retaliation’ awaited those who killed General Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force in Iraq. According to a statement broadcast on the Iranian state TV, Khamenei warned of ‘severe retaliation’ for ‘the criminals who bloodied their foul hands with his blood’ and vowed that ‘God willing, his work and his path will not be stopped.’

Iranian state news agency Tasnim also reported that three days of public mourning had been announced by the government.