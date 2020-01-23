International court rejects disgraced Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi’s arguments, orders measures to prevent Rohingya Muslim genocide in Myanmar

International Court of Justice has rejected the arguments made by disgraced Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi by ordering measures to prevent the further genocide of Rohingya muslims in Myanmar.

The extraordinary judgment follows a three-day hearing at the international court of justice in The Hague last month when Suu Kyi defended her country against accusations of systematic human rights abuses and war crimes.

“The court concludes that it has prima facie jurisdiction to rule in the case,” ICJ presiding judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf said in The Hague. Judge Abdulqawi added that Myanmar had not proposed measures aimed at protecting the Rohingya, who remain at ‘serious risk of genocide.’ Myanmar has been directed to report to the court all measures it has taken over the next four months to prevent genocide, and report back every six months.

UN investigators have warned that the genocidal actions could recur.

Gambia, a predominantly Muslim west African country, had brought the case the world court alleging that Myanmar breached the 1948 genocide convention enacted after the Holocaust.

This ruling now paves the way for the trial of Suu Kyi and other military leaders of the Buddhist dominated country for their role in the genocide of Muslims. More than 10,000 Rohingya Muslims have been massacred at the behest of Suu Kyi and other military leaders. More than 730,000 Rohingya refugees had fled Myanmar following the genocide committed by the military in Rakhine province during 2017.

A fact-finding mission by the United Nations had accused at least six of Myanmar’s most senior army officers of genocide and recommended criminal prosecution.