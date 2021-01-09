Indonesia says it has lost contact with Boeing 737-500 Sriwijaya Air flight 182 shortly after take-off

Authorities in Indonesia say that they have lost contact with Boeing 737-500 Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 immediately after it took off from Jakarta.

According to FlightRadar24, Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 lost more than 10.000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta. It said that Flight #SJ182 ‘was operated by a Boeing 737-500 “classic” with registration number PK-CLC (MSN 27323). The first flight for this aircraft was in May 1994 (26 years old).’

Flight #SJ182 was operated by a Boeing 737-500 “classic” with registration number PK-CLC (MSN 27323). First flight for this aircraft was in May 1994 (26 years old). pic.twitter.com/2rakDifhTm — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 9, 2021

The ADS-B signal from flight #SJ182 was lost at 07:40:27 UTC time. The flight was en route from Jakarta to Pontianak in Indonesia, said FlightRadar24 on Twitter.

The flight was carrying 59 passengers, including five children and a baby, reported Indonesian newspaper Republika. A search and rescue operation has been launched.

In 2018, a Lion Air flight JT 610 had taken off from Jakarta and was expected to arrive at its destination at Depati Amir airport in Pangkal Pinang an hour later before it crashed into the sea. There were 189 people on board and all were feared dead.

More to follow.