Indian Muslims ln Danger: Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei tweets on Delhi’s carnage, asks Modi government to confront ‘extremist Hindus’

In an extraordinary social media post, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has said that Indian Muslims were in danger as he asked the Narendra Modi government to ‘confront extremist Hindus.’



He wrote, “The hearts of Muslims all over the world are grieving over the massacre of Muslims in India. The govt of India should confront extremist Hindus & their parties & stop the massacre of Muslims in order to prevent India’s isolation from the world of Islam.” He concluded his post with hashtag #IndianMuslimslnDanger.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked Khamenei for his stand on the Delhi pogrom. He said, “I want to thank Supreme Leader Khamenei, & President Erdogan, for speaking against the oppression & massacre of Muslims in India & Kashmiris in IOJK by the Hindu Supremacist Modi regime.”

Khamenei’s tweet came just days after Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif said that his country condemned the ‘wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims.’ He wrote on Twitter, “Iran condemns the wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims. For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law.”

Angered by Zarif’s condemnation, the Indian government had summoned the Iranian ambassador in Delhi.

The recent Delhi carnage had left 53 people killed with most being from the Muslim community. The pogrom had started soon after a BJP leader, Kapil Mishra, had threatened to take the law into his hands if the police did not remove anti-CAA protesters from Delhi’s streets. His threats had come in the presence of a Delhi Police officer.