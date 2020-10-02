US President Donald Trump has been flown to a hospital only hours after testing positive for coronavirus. Trump took to Twitter to post a short video to announce that he was being taken to Walter Redd hospital.

He said, “I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support. I’m going to Walter Reed hospital. I think I’m doing very well.

“But we’re going to make sure that things work out. The first lady is doing very well. So thank you very much, I appreciate it, I will never forget it – thank you.”

A statement by a White House spokesperson read, “President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days.

“President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the first lady.”

A report by the CBS News said that 74-year-old Trump’s symptoms included low-grade fever.

Trump testing positive for coronavirus means that he will not return to the campaign trail for now. His next TV debate is scheduled to be held in the next 13 days and the voting for the Presidential elections next month.

Stock markets across the world fell following the announcement. According to CNN, Dow (INDU) futures were down 445 points, or 1.6%, roughly matching their initial move lower after Trump tweeted his condition. S&P 500 (SPX) futures were down 1.7% and Nasdaq (COMP) futures were down 2.3%.

