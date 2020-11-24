Donald Trump finally concedes defeat, grants permission for transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden

After days of sulking, Donald Trump has finally conceded defeat as the head of General Services Administration, Emily Murphy, granted permission for the transition process to begin and make the post-election resources available to President-elect Joe Biden. This came after Democrats called on Murphy to testify before the House on not ascertaining Joe Biden’s victory.

Trump took to Twitter to write, “In the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.”

Trump thanked Murphy for her ‘steadfast dedication and loyalty’ adding that ‘she has been harassed, threatened, and abused.’ “I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail!”

The GSA said that it was acknowledging Biden as the ‘apparent winner.’ Murphy said in her statement that she had no pressure from Trump in delaying the decision. “To be clear I did not receive any direction to delay my determination,” Murphy said.

The announcement came after authorities officially certified Biden’s victory in the state of Michigan.

Reacting to the GSA’s decision to start the transition process, Team Biden said in a statement, “Today’s decision is a needed step to begin tackling the challenges facing our nation, including getting the pandemic under control and our economy back on track.”