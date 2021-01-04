COVID-19 pandemic: British PM Boris Johnson announces new nationwide lockdown in England

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new nationwide lockdown in England in view of a fresh spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. In a televised address to the nation, Johnson urged people to stay indoors except for reasons permitted by law such as shopping essential items, going for COVID-19 test and escaping domestic abuses.

All schools and colleges in the country will once close with students being forced to remote learning until the middle of February.

Johnson said that he was pleased to learn about the vaccination programme running in full speed adding that more people in the UK had been vaccinated than entire Europe combined. Johnson said that the top four high-risk groups would have been vaccinated by mid-February.

WATCH LIVE: My update on coronavirus. (4 January 2021) https://t.co/ZL6PeAGWPl — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 4, 2021

Johnson’s announcement for a new nationwide lockdown for England came hours after Scotland issued a stay-at-home order and joined Wales in closing classrooms for most pupils.

What new rules mean to ordinary people in England, according to BBC: