COVID-19: Oxford University vaccine shows 70% protection, up to 90% with two doses; Boris Johnson says ‘incredibly exciting news’

The coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford in partnership with AstraZeneca plc has claimed 70% protection from the deadly virus. A large-scale trial has also shown that the protection would increase to 90% after two doses of the same vaccine. Reacting to the development, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said termed the development as ‘incredibly exciting news’ saying that ‘ these are fantastic results.’

A statement by the Oxford University said, “Phase 3 interim analysis including 131 Covid-19 cases indicates that the vaccine is 70.4% effective when combining data from two dosing regimens. In the two different dose regimens vaccine efficacy was 90% in one and 62% in the other.”

This came just days after the similar vaccine developed by Pfizer and Moderna showed 95% protection. The Oxford University said that there were no hospitalised or severe cases in anyone who received the vaccine. It said that the ‘vaccine can be easily administered in existing healthcare systems, stored at ‘fridge temperature’ (2-8 °C) and distributed using existing logistics’ adding that a large scale ‘manufacturing ongoing in over 10 countries to support equitable global access.’

Johnson took to social media to write, “Incredibly exciting news the Oxford vaccine has proved so effective in trials. There are still further safety checks ahead, but these are fantastic results. Well done to our brilliant scientists at @UniofOxford & @AstraZeneca

, and all who volunteered in the trials.”

The vaccine developed by Oxford University is significantly cheaper easier to store.

The British government, according to the BBC, has pre-ordered 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine, enough to immunise 50 million people.