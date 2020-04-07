British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s condition worsens due to coronavirus, moved to intensive care

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was admitted to a London hospital on Sunday after testing positive for coronavirus, has been taken to intensive care after his condition worsened.

According to a 10, Downing Street spokesperson, his Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been asked to deputise for him. “Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital,” Sky News quoted a spokesperson as saying.

The spokesperson added, “The prime minister has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.

“The prime minister is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

Johnson had posted a short video on Twitter on Friday when he said that he still had minor symptoms of coronavirus. “I still have a temperature. So in accordance with government advice I must continue my self isolation until that symptom itself goes,” he had said.

A day later, his pregnant partner Carrie Symonds had tweeted revealing that she too had spent a week in bed with main symptoms. She had said, “I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus. I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend.”

UK had reported 439 fresh deaths due to coronavirus on Monday, taking the total COVID-19 deaths to 5,373.