British PM Boris Johnson, India’s chief guest for Republic Day, cancels India trip

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was India’s chief guest for this year’s Republic Day event, has cancelled his trip to India later. The decision to cancel his India trip came hours after he announced a second national lockdown for England.

“The prime minister spoke to Prime Minister Modi this morning, to express his regret that he will be unable to visit India later this month as planned,” a Downing Street spokeswoman was quoted by Reuters news agency as saying.

The statement added, “In light of the national lockdown announced last night, and the speed at which the new coronavirus variant is spreading, the prime minister said that it was important for him to remain in the UK so he can focus on the domestic response to the virus.”

Johnson on Monday night announced a new nationwide lockdown in England in view of a fresh spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. In a televised address to the nation, Johnson urged people to stay indoors except for reasons permitted by law such as shopping essential items, going for COVID-19 test and escaping domestic abuses.