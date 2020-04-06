In a significant turn of events, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to be admitted in a hospital for tests 10 days after he tested positive for coronavirus. When Johnson was taken to a London hospital on Sunday evening, he reported showed ‘persistent symptoms’ including temperature.

A report by BBC said that Johnson was likely to remain in the hospital overnight with officials stating that his visit was for ‘routine tests.’

Johnson had posted a short video on Twitter on Friday when he said that he still had minor symptoms of coronavirus. “I still have a temperature. So in accordance with government advice I must continue my self isolation until that symptom itself goes,” he had said.

Another quick update from me on our campaign against #coronavirus. You are saving lives by staying at home, so I urge you to stick with it this weekend, even if we do have some fine weather.#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/4GHmJhxXQ0 — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 3, 2020

A day later, his pregnant partner Carrie Symonds had tweeted revealing that she too had spent a week in bed with the main symptoms. She had said, “I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus. I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend.”

The UK reported 621 more deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday, taking the country’s COVID-19 related deaths to 4,934.

Meanwhile, in a rare speech, the Queen said on Sunday that the UK ‘will succeed’ in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. In a moving speech recorded at Windsor Castle, the Queen said, “While we have faced challenges before, this one is different. This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavour, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed – and that success will belong to every one of us.

“Better days will return. We will be with our friends again. We will be with our families again. We will meet again.” The Queen had this message for the nation. pic.twitter.com/BFk9KZbnn1 — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) April 5, 2020

“We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again.”