British PM Boris Johnson admitted to hospital after persistent coronavirus symptoms; Queen addresses nation in moving speech

JKR Staff
In a significant turn of events, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to be admitted in a hospital for tests 10 days after he tested positive for coronavirus. When Johnson was taken to a London hospital on Sunday evening, he reported showed ‘persistent symptoms’ including temperature.

Boris Johnson

A report by BBC said that Johnson was likely to remain in the hospital overnight with officials stating that his visit was for ‘routine tests.’

Johnson had posted a short video on Twitter on Friday when he said that he still had minor symptoms of coronavirus. “I still have a temperature. So in accordance with government advice I must continue my self isolation until that symptom itself goes,” he had said.

A day later, his pregnant partner Carrie Symonds had tweeted revealing that she too had spent a week in bed with the main symptoms. She had said, “I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus. I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend.”

The UK reported 621 more deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday, taking the country’s COVID-19 related deaths to 4,934.

Meanwhile, in a rare speech, the Queen said on Sunday that the UK ‘will succeed’ in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. In a moving speech recorded at Windsor Castle, the Queen said, “While we have faced challenges before, this one is different. This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavour, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed – and that success will belong to every one of us.

“We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again.”

