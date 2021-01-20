Biden and Harris inauguration LIVE: Joe Biden becomes 46th US President, Kamala Harris sworn in first-ever female Vice President

Joe Biden on Wednesday became the 46th President of the US after Supreme Court Justice John Roberts administered him the oath of office. Biden vowed to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States.

Earlier, Kamala Harris was sworn in as the first female vice-president in US history. She was administered the oath of office by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who made history in 2009 as the first Latina on the top court.

The inauguration ceremony of Biden and Harris included LIVE performances by Lady Gaga, who sang the US national anthem, and Jennifer Lopez, who performed with the US Marines Band.

Biden’s immediate predecessor, Donald Trump, chose to not attend the inauguration while former Vice President Mike Pence arrived with his wife. Biden thanked his predecessors from both parties who were present at the inauguration. Among his predecessors present at the inauguration were former Presidents Bill Clinton, George Bush and Barack Obama.

Biden said that he had spoken to President Jimmy Carter, who is 96, on the phone, and saluted him for his lifetime of service.

He acknowledged the inauguration of Kamala Harris by saying, “Here we stand 108 years ago, thousands of protesters tried to block brave women marching for the right to vote. Today we mark the swearing in of the first woman in American history elected vice-president – Kamala Harris.” He added, “Don’t tell me things can’t change.”

