At least three people stabbed to death in Glasgow City Centre

Police in Glasgow say that at least three people had died after being stabbed in the city centre on Friday. The incident reportedly took place in a stairwell to a hotel in Glasgow city centre.

A report by BBC said that police had shot dead the suspect, whose identity is not yet known. Among those stabbed was also a police officer. The police have said that they had sealed West George Street in Glasgow.

A statement from Police Scotland said the situation had been brought under control and there was no danger to the general public. “The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public,” the statement from the Glasgow Police said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow, my thoughts are with all the victims and their families. Thank you to our brave emergency services who are responding.”

Scottish Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf tweeted, “Please heed Police advice. Govt is being briefed as the situation becomes clearer, however, we must all give space for Police Scotland to do their job.”

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s First Minister, tweeted, “The reports from Glasgow City Centre are truly dreadful. My thoughts are with everyone involved. I am being updated as the situation becomes clearer. Please help the emergency services do their jobs by staying away from the area – and please don’t share unconfirmed information.”

An eye witness, Louisa, who was walking along West George Street, told Sky News: “I saw people being treated with blood on the ground.”