A terrorist in Germany had shit dead at least nine people, mostly Turkish immigrants. The terrorist, believed to a German National, also shot dead his mother. His dead body was found from his house.

Police in Germany have said that they were treating the shootout as a terrorist attack.

According to Bild tabloid, he expressed far-right views in a letter of confession and a video. However, officials have not yet confirmed this report.

The shootings, according to BBC, took place around 2.30 AM( India time) on Thursday, and the first target was the Midnight shisha bar in the city centre of Hanau. The area is hugely popular among people from Asia and the middle-east.

Hanau, the capital of Hesse state, is a city of 100,000 residents about 25km (15 miles) east of Frankfurt.

Police have not named the terrorist yet.