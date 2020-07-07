After weeks of downplaying impact of COVID-19, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro himself tests positive for coronavirus

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus after he developed symptoms including a high temperature on Monday.

Bolsonaro has always played down the risks posed by the COVID-19 virus terming it just ‘a little flu.’ A report by BBC said that the Brazilian President had also urged regional governors in the country to ease lockdowns, which he says hurt the economy. On Monday, he eased regulations on wearing face masks.

The 65-year-old politician had triggered a huge controversy in April when he said that even if he were to test positive for the deadly virus, he would ‘not have to worry as I wouldn’t feel anything, at most it would be like a little flu or a little cold.’

Bolsonaro, however, told reporters on Tuesday, “I’m well, normal.” He added, “I even want to take a walk around here, but I can’t due to medical recommendations.”

With 1,623,284 positive cases, Brazil has become the second worst-hit country by coronavirus after the US. With over 7 lakh positive cases, India has recently occupied the spot for the third worst-hit country.