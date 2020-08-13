United Arab Emirates rulers are facing widespread condemnation for signing a historic deal with Israel to normalise relations with a country, which has occupied the Palestinian territory and inflicted unspeakably brutalities on its population over the years.

Announcing the deal, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Al Nahyan tweeted, “During a call with President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, an agreement was reached to stop further Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories. The UAE and Israel also agreed to cooperation and setting a roadmap towards establishing a bilateral relationship.”

During a call with President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, an agreement was reached to stop further Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories. The UAE and Israel also agreed to cooperation and setting a roadmap towards establishing a bilateral relationship. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) August 13, 2020

Under the agreement, Israel has reportedly agreed to suspend its controversial plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank. But, the news did not go down well with Palestinian leaders, who were left stunned by the ‘treason’ by the UAE. President Mahmoud Abbas has recalled his country’s ambassador to the UAE.

Hanan Ashrawi, the member of the PLO Executive Committee, lashed out at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince as she wrote, “May you never experience the agony of having your country stolen; may you never feel the pain of living in captivity under occupation; may you never witness the demolition of your home or murder of your loved ones. May you never be sold out by your “friends”.”

May you never experience the agony of having your country stolen; may you never feel the pain of living in captivity under occupation; may you never witness the demolition of your home or murder of your loved ones. May you never be sold out by your “friends.” https://t.co/CBaNl1QQqx — Hanan Ashrawi (@DrHananAshrawi) August 13, 2020

The news also evoked angry reactions from Twitterati. One wrote, “So naive of you to believe this will bring peace. This will only produce more desperation among Arabs hence more extremism, revolutions and blah blah. For how long this unelected fiefdom will rule Arabs, one day they have to answer the voice of people.” Another commented, “Mohammed Bin Zayed is Abu Lahab of the ummah!!!! “May the hands of Abu Lahab be ruined, and ruined is he. His wealth will not avail him or that which he gained. He will burn in a Fire of [blazing] flame.” [al-Masad 111: 1-3]”

The deal between Israel and the UAE marks only the third Israel-Arab peace deal since Israel’s declaration of independence in 1948. Earlier, the Jewish occupying country had signed peace deals with Egypt and Jordan.