Zak Crawley set to emulate Mayank Agarwal’s feat as he nears maiden double-hundred in 3rd Test against Pakistan; adds 205 runs with Jos Buttler

Zak Crawley scored his maiden hundred on against Pakistan in the third Test match of the series and appears set to emulate the feat achieved by India’s Mayank Agarwal. At the end of the first day’s play, England were 332-4 with Crawley and Jos Buttler at the crease. Crawley was batting at 171 while Buttler remained not out at 84.

Crawley had never scored a hundred before the third Test began. His highest Test score was in the 70s. Mayank Agarwal too had never scored any Test hundred when he scored his double hundred against South Africa last year. His best score in Test matches was 77 before he scored 215 against South Africa.

England were reduced to 127-4 until Crawley and Buttler began to build a strong partnership for the fifth wicket. They have added 205 runs so far and will aim to amass a huge total in the first innings against Pakistan.

Former England bowler Phil Tufnell told BBC, “Zak Crawley looks a million dollars. I like the attitude as well. He got his hundred and then reapplied himself rather than go for a slog and getting out at 109 or something.”

Yasir Shah was the most successful bowler for Pakistan with two wickets, while Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah shared one wicket each.

Scores in Brief

Third Test, Ageas Bowl (day one of five)

England 332-4 (90 overs): Crawley 171*, Buttler 87*, Yasir 2-107

Pakistan: Yet to bat