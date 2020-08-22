Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler create new record as England declare innings at 583-8, Anderson inches closer to 600th wicket

England’s Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler added 359-run partnership for the fifth wicket as the hosts declared their first innings at 583-8. Crawley, who had never scored a century before this Test, was unlucky to not score his maiden triple hundred as he got out for 267. Soon, Buttler too departed by playing an impressive knock of 152.

359-run partnership for the fifth wicket is the all-time record by any English players. This is also the joint-sixth best for any wicket. Buttler had to face a minor scare when he was batting at 99. The umpire declared him OUT but the review by the third umpire reversed the on-field umpire’s decision.

Pakistan’s start was disastrous as they lost three wickets in quick succession with all three batsmen falling to James Anderson’s bowling. Anderson’s spell of 3-13 at the end of the second day’s play has taken his number of wickets in Test to 596, four short of 600. Anderson is all set to become the first-ever fast bowler in the history of Test cricket to claim 600 wickets.

Pakistan have already lost Shan Masood, Babar Azam and Abid Ali when the team’s total is just 24. They need to score 384 to avoid a follow-on. England are leading the series 1-0 after defeating Pakistan in the first Test. The second Test was washed out due to incessant rains.

Scores in brief:

Third Test, Ageas Bowl (day two of five)

England 583-8 dec (154.4 overs): Crawley 267, Buttler 152

Pakistan 24-3 (10.5 overs): Anderson 3-13