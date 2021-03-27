“My phone is on”: War of words as Jonny Bairstow hits back at Sunil Gavaskar after scoring brilliant century

England batsman Jonny Bairstow has hit out at former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar for his ‘uninterested’ comments saying that the latter was free to call him to know his intention to play Test cricket. Bairstow, whose swashbuckling century against India helped England successfully chase the 336-run target in the second ODI on Friday, was responding to Gavaskar’s remarks during the final Test match between India and England in Ahmedabad.

Bairstow had only managed to score 28 runs in the four innings that he played in England’s 1-3 defeat against India in the Test series. Reacting to his cheap dismissal in one of the innings, Gavaskar had said that Bairstow looked ‘uninterested’ to play the longer format of the game.

“What’s he trying to do? First ball, he should be looking to play a soft defensive shot. There is a fielder there at backward short leg. Uninterested,” Gavaskar had said.

Responding to Gavaskar’s comments, Bairstow said, “Yeah, he’s more than welcome to give me a ring and ask me about my will to do well in Test cricket and my enjoyment in Test cricket.”

Bairstow was the star of England’s comprehensive victory against India on Friday when he scored 124 runs in just 112 balls. This helped England to pull off a 6-wicket victory against India with 39 balls to spare.

Bairstow, according to news agency PTI, said, “First of all, I hadn’t heard what he said. Secondly, I’m interested in knowing how an opinion can be made especially when there has been no correspondence or communication between him (Gavaskar) and me…As I said, my phone is on and if he just wants to give me a call or a message, he can feel free to do so.”

India and England will lock horns in the final ODI match on Sunday as the outcome will decide the winner of the series.