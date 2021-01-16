Virat Kohli ‘heartbroken’ on demise of Hardik and Krunal Pandya’s father; tributes pour in from cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has said that the news of Hardik and Krunal Pandya’s father’s death had left him ‘heartbroken.’ Tributes also poured in from other cricketers, both present and past.

Kohli tweeted, “Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Hardik and Krunal’s dad. Spoke to him a couple of times, looked a joyful and full of life person. May his soul rest in peace. Stay strong you two. @hardikpandya7 @krunalpandya24.”

Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Hardik and Krunal’s dad. Spoke to him a couple of times, looked a joyful and full of life person. May his soul rest in peace. Stay strong you two. @hardikpandya7 @krunalpandya24 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 16, 2021

Krunal Pandya, who was playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Vadodara, left the bio-bubble created for players to be with his family. He was leading the Baroda team in the competition. “Yes, Krunal Pandya has left the bubble. It is a personal tragedy, Baroda Cricket Association mourns this loss of Hardik and Krunal,” Baroda Cricket Association CEO Shishir Hattangadi was quoted by ANI.

Meanwhile, several former cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, R Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan have paid tributes to the tragic death of Hardik and Krunal’s father.

Really sorry to hear about the demise of your father @krunalpandya24 & @hardikpandya7.

Condolences to your family and friends.

May God give you strength in these difficult times. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 16, 2021

Heartfelt condolences to @hardikpandya7 and @krunalpandya24. May your fathers soul RIP!🙏 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 16, 2021

Really sad to hear of the passing away of your father @hardikpandya7 @krunalpandya24..May god give you strength to deal with this very difficult situation..My deepest condolences to the family..OM Shanti OM 🙏🙏 RIP uncle — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 16, 2021