Virat Kohli faces roasting from fans for ‘ego review’ after New Zealand bowl India out cheaply in 2nd Test

Indian captain Virat Kohli faced intense roasting on Saturday for his ‘ego review’ after his side were bowled out for just 242 runs in the first innings of the second Test match against New Zealand. Not only did Kohli get out for just 3 as his poor form continued, but he also wasted the only review left for India when he was adjudged LBW of the bowling of Tim Southee.

Kohli was batting at three when Southee’s delivery hit the former’s pad. The umpire had little hesitation in declaring him out, but Kohli decided to go for the review after having discussed it with the non-striker batsman Cheteshwar Pujara. The TV replay showed that the ball was going to hit his middle-stump. Earlier, Mayank Agarwal had unsuccessfully used the other review available to India.

Kohli’s decision to waste the last remaining review for India did not go down well with fans they took to Twitter to vent their frustration with many accusing him of placing his ego before the interests of the team.

Ego review from Kohli there. #NZvIND — Sam[uel] Smith (@sgowsmith1988) February 29, 2020

Virat Kohli DRS reviews (as batsman) in Tests since 2016

14 referrals

Nine stuck down

Three umpire’s calls

Two overturned Last successful review: vs SL, Kolkata, 2017/18 (Umpire: Joel Wilson)#NZvIND — Sidhearts@😍😍 (@Sidloverboy123) February 29, 2020

Cricket is a team sport. But not for Virat Kohli. Clearly put himself ahead of the team, yet again. 2/13 (15%) successful reviews against LBW decisions in tests. 7 more wickets left, last review and wasting it on such a straightforward LBW is unforgivable. #NZvInd pic.twitter.com/gG2dteK60Q — Aditya (@forwardshortleg) February 29, 2020

New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson was the biggest tormentor for India as he took 5 wickets. Southee and Trent Boult scalped two wickets each.

Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari were the only two Indian batsmen who could reach the fifty mark. Shaw made 54 while Vihari made 55.

At the end of the first day’s play, New Zealand were in complete control of the match Kiwis scoring 63 for no loss. The hosts had defeated India by 10 wickets in the first Test to take 1-0 lead in the series.

As for Kohli, he’s now scored 3, 19, 2, 9 and 15 in his last five international outings.